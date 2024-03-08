(Bloomberg) -- Three of Poland’s central bank policymakers refused to support an opinion adopted at a meeting this week that called on the country’s ruling political party to desist from attempts to oust Governor Adam Glapinski.

In a move that underlines a split within the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, two officials left the room and one declined to participate in a vote to endorse the document on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the proceedings who declined to be named, because the deliberations were private.

The copy of the resolution released by the central bank on Friday didn’t list Joanna Tyrowicz, Ludwik Kotecki and Przemyslaw Litwiniuk among the six policymakers who signed the opinion, which warns that any attempts to probe Glapinski would undermine the central bank’s independence. The governor wasn’t in the room when the vote took place, the people said.

The tensions come as the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk is building a legal case to put Glapinski in front of a special tribunal, which could suspend him and eventually force him out of his job. The ruling party expects to file a motion later this month that would launch the parliamentary procedure, according to Janusz Cichon, a lawmaker in charge of drafting the proposal.

Tusk’s government has accused Glapinski — an ally of the previous administration - of engaging in political partisanship ahead of the parliamentary election in October last year. It has also alleged that the governor misled the administration over the central bank’s 2023 financial results. Glapinski has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In the opinion, the MPC writes that it’s “observing with concern the intensification of plans to remove the governor” and describes them as “baseless and unprecedented.”

“In our view, this would amount to a flagrant violation of the central bank’s independence and have negative consequences for the Polish people and the economy,” according to the document.

