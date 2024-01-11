(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s top constitutional court, dominated by judges appointed by the former ruling nationalist, quashed plans by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government to try the central bank governor in the latest blow to the new pro-European administration.

Lawmakers can’t suspend Governor Adam Glapinski under parliament’s current rules and would need to pass a law requiring a three-fifths majority for a motion to pass, the same threshold as for cabinet members, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday.

The ruling came in a week of political upheaval in the country and hours before the opposition Law & Justice party planned to stage a mass demonstration on the streets of Warsaw to protest Tusk’s agenda. The new premier has vowed to dismantle eight years of nationalist rule and return the European Union’s sixth-largest economy back to the EU mainstream.

Tusk’s government, which took office on Dec. 13, has taken aim at National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski, an Law & Justice ally, by potentially subjecting him to the panel — although Tusk has recently softened that position. The court said rule changes are needed to protect the central bank’s independence against “interference” from a ruling majority.

A representative Justice Minister Adam Bodnar, present at the ruling announcement, said that current rules should be seen as valid. The central bank welcomed the ruling. “The independence of the governor and the central bank’s is a key value among the European central banks,” a spokesman said.

‘Political risk will reign supreme’

Tusk and his allies have accused Glapinski of engaging in political partisanship in office, irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program and failure to fight inflation. Glapinski has rejected any wrongdoing.

The central bank chief triggered a torrent of criticism when he helped deliver an unexpectedly steep 75 basis-point cut in September, prompting accusations that he was abetting the ruling party ahead of the election.

The zloty, which has shrugged off speculation about the tribunal and focused on monetary policy, was little changed after the ruling, at 4.35 to the euro at 3:06 p.m. Warsaw time.

Still, a significant rally in Polish assets since Tusk’s October election victory is being tested by the return of political turmoil, eroding the country’s chances to quickly tap billions of euros in frozen European Union aid.

“It is quickly becoming clear that political risk will reign supreme in Poland for the foreseeable future,” said Tatha Ghose, senior emerging-market economist at Commerzbank AG in London.

The ruling compounds the fragmentation in the country’s judiciary, as Tusk’s administration struggles to reverse changes introduced under his predecessor, which led to the suspension of nearly €60 billion ($65.6 billion) in EU aid. Law & Justice sought during its eight years in power to cement its control over the courts, media and state institutions, drawing condemnation from the European Union for eroding the rule of law.

In a separate ruling, a chamber of Supreme Court judges also dominated by Law & Justice appointees confirmed that the October election was valid, ending the legal process over the lawfulness of the ballot.

