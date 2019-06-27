(Bloomberg) -- Poland suffered yet another rebuke over its sweeping judicial reforms after an adviser to the European Union’s top court said a disciplinary body set up to settle disputes concerning judges isn’t independent enough.

“The newly created disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court does not satisfy the requirements of judicial independence established by EU law,” Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev of the EU Court of Justice said in a non-binding opinion on Thursday. The Luxembourg-based tribunal follows such advice in a majority of cases.

The case is one of a string of challenges to have reached the top EU tribunal over Polish judicial independence since the government started a sweeping judicial overhaul four years ago. Three judges directly affected by the reforms to lower the retirement age of Polish judges brought challenges, which have now reached the EU’s top court, questioning the independence of a new disciplinary chamber that is appointed by a panel selected primarily by politicians.

While Poland argues it can freely shape the judiciary, the European Commission has held that independent courts are one of the bloc’s founding values and has so far won in separate challenges of what Warsaw sees as a national prerogative.

Last week, an EU court adviser said in a non-binding opinion that Poland’s decision to lower the retirement age of ordinary judges and also distinguish between the retirement ages for men and women violated the bloc’s rules. Earlier this week, the EU top court ruled that another Polish measure, which lowered the retirement age of Supreme Court judges, also violates EU law.

The cases are: C-585/18, C-624/18, C-625/18, Krajowa Rada Sądownictwa.

To contact the reporters on this story: Stephanie Bodoni in Luxembourg at sbodoni@bloomberg.net;Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw at mstrzelecki1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman, Wojciech Moskwa

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.