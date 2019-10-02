(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Poland’s central bankers face a tough decision Wednesday, likely convincing them to hold the benchmark interest rate at its record low; here’s our Decision Day Guide

Darker estimate. The International Monetary Fund sees a more significant downturn than it projected three months ago, absent a calming of trade tensions

Decade’s low. The U.S. joined a round of sour manufacturing readings with the Institute for Supply Management’s factory gauge falling in September to its lowest since June 2009

Easing ahead. The Reserve Bank of Australia probably would opt for quantitative easing over negative rates if more monetary policy easing is needed, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says

Pension plans. President Jair Bolsonaro’s pitch to overhaul Brazil’s pension system and rein in public debt passed a first of two votes late on Tuesday

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.