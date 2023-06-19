(Bloomberg) -- GTC SA, a real estate company controlled by a foundation set up by the Hungarian central bank, is seeking to expand into Swiss and French luxury properties, in a surprise move away from its focus on eastern European offices.

Shares in Warsaw-listed GTC fell after it said it’s in advanced talks for the acquisition of a majority stake in Ultima Capital SA, which develops chalets and villas from Gstaad in Switzerland to Cannes in France and the Greek island of Corfu. Ultima said the enterprise value of the deal may be in a range between 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion-$1.5 billion), according to the latest indications.

The transaction will be funded from the sale of equity notes, which may be converted into GTC shares, the suitor said. The deal will help diversify its portfolio by entering a “highly-rated and stable market,” it said.

The latest foray represents a major turnaround for GTC after a decades-long pursuit of office projects in eastern Europe, fueled in part by the relocation of global business centers to the region.

The company started an overhaul after being acquired in 2020 by Optima Zrt., the entity set up to manage a $1 billion endowment for the Hungarian central bank. Last year’s investment in an innovation park in Ireland was one of the first steps in that process.

‘Surprising’ Move

“GTC’s move is quite surprising, as it has no experience in the challenging luxury hotel segment or even in markets where Ultima operates,” Maciej Wewiorski, an analyst at BOS Bank SA, said by phone. “Minority shareholders have perceived the company as the proxy for eastern Europe’s offices, and now they may be puzzled.”

GTC shares dropped as much as 4.8% on Monday and are down 7.4% this year, missing out on an 18% jump in Warsaw’s all-share WIG index.

Officials at Optima didn’t immediately respond to an email and a call seeking comment on their strategy. GTC is scheduled to hold an investor call at 3 p.m. in Warsaw.

Ultima last year generated about 17 million francs in revenue from its portfolio of 48 residences, chalets, villas and plots across 11 locations. GTC collected €167 million ($182 million) in rental revenue in the same period.

--With assistance from Zoltan Simon.

