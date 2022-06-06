(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s approval of 35.4 billion euros ($38 billion) in post-pandemic aid for Poland and other inflows of funds would help boost the zloty, according to the country’s finance minister.

In one of her first remarks since being appointed in late April, Magdalena Rzeczkowska said a stronger currency was key to curb inflation, the country’s highest in almost quarter of a century. The EU’s executive last week approved Poland’s plan to spend its share of the bloc’s recovery fund, more than a year after the government asked for it.

“This is extremely important in the context of high commodity prices on the global market,” Rzeczkowska, 48, told Bloomberg in an interview in Sopot, northern Poland. A stronger currency “will help drive down prices of imported goods, which would help in fighting inflation, which is mainly the result of external factors.”

Her predictions come just days before the central bank will likely raise the main interest rate for the ninth straight month on Wednesday as it tries to rein in surging prices -- a combination of more expensive energy and lavish government spending.

