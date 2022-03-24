(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s hardline justice minister denounced the European Union as “immoral” for withholding 36 billion euros ($41 billion) in pandemic stimulus funds over rule-of-law concerns, saying the bloc should relent after his nation accepted more than 2 million refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Zbigniew Ziobro warned he may try to reverse Warsaw’s approval of the 800 billion-euro ($878 billion) recovery fund by asking the Constitutional Tribunal, which is stacked with ruling party or government loyalists, to decide it was properly ratified a year ago. The top court ruled in October that some EU laws are incompatible with Poland’s constitution, plunging Poland’s relations with Brussels into crisis.

“If the EU continues to withhold the payment owed to us, Poland should block the entire recovery fund,” he said in an interview in his office in Warsaw. Withholding the money “isn’t only unfair and groundless, it’s also immoral in the current international situation.”

Ziobro, 51, has previously argued Poland should suspend payments to the EU budget and veto the bloc’s policies if it cuts funding. His nationalist junior coalition party broke ranks with the ruling alliance last year to oppose the ratification of the EU stimulus. He’s also said EU membership shouldn’t be clung to at any cost.

His current stance on refugees sharply contrasts with his position during the EU’s 2015 migration crisis, when he vehemently opposed Poland accepting Muslims fleeing conflicts in the Middle east, saying they could pose a terrorist threat and commit crimes.

Judicial Fight

While 74 billion euros in grants and loans from the pandemic recovery fund have already been disbursed to other nations, the European Commission has put the approval of Poland’s funds on hold. It made that decision after Warsaw rejected an EU court ruling demanding the government reverse changes to the judiciary that were deemed to give politicians sway over the courts.

The court fined Poland 1 million euros a day for failing to dismantle a contested chamber the government that could punish judged for the content of their ruling. European Council President Charles Michel said last week he had seen progress in talks, and Poland’s parliament will start working Thursday on legislation aimed at dismantling the disciplinary regime.

Ziobro said the bills represented a “basis for a compromise.” But he warned that proposed legislation from President Andrzej Duda to replace the disciplinary chamber with an 11-judge panel would create chaos.

Within the ruling coalition, Ziobro’s small party helps the government maintain its narrow majority in parliament. Still, he has publicly criticized Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for being too soft in asserting Poland’s interests.

Ziobro blamed Germany for strengthening Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position by building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, saying its leaders share “moral responsibility” for the war in Ukraine. Berlin is funding Moscow’s invasion by buying its oil and gas and opposing sanctions on Russian energy supplies, he said.

“Hundreds of millions of euros continue to flow from the EU to Russia every day,” Ziobro said. “The EU refuses to impose stricter sanctions on Russia, but applies them to Poland.”

With the EU’s longest land border with Ukraine, Poland is winning international plaudits for aiding refugees. The government estimates that the cost, excluding education and health care, will total 2.2 billion euros this year alone and has called for more EU funds.

Ziobro said that, if the EU didn’t relent, he may pursue a court challenge based on arguments from opposition parties last year that Poland’s ratification of the recovery fund needed a parliamentary supermajority. The stimulus was a approved by a simple majority.

“We are not the richest country in the EU,” Ziobro said. “The financial costs of this operation are a huge challenge for us, which in the long run will be difficult for Poland to cope with without support.”

