(Bloomberg) --

Sixteen former members of Poland’s central bank urged Governor Adam Glapinski to start raising interest rates to curb rampant inflation, warning that further delays would amount to a breach of the constitution.

The group, including former governors Marek Belka, Leszek Balcerowicz and Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, said in a letter published in the Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Tuesday that for more than two years consumer prices have been almost continuously growing above the central banks target of 2.5%. They aren’t projected to return to the goal by end-2023, they said, unless the Monetary Policy Council begins to act.

“The higher inflation is allowed to move, the more costly it’s going to become and harder to curb,” they said in the letter. A “further delay” in interest rate increases “would be a contravention of the central bank’s primary mandate.”

The unprecedented appeal comes a day before policy makers gather for their monthly rate-setting meeting and after inflation accelerated to 5.8%, the highest level in two decades.

Glapinski has dismissed the surge as transitory, arguing that inflation should start to slow next year. He said it’s important to support economic growth in the face of a possible resurgence of the pandemic.

Yet officials appear to be running out of arguments to maintain their ultra-loose policy as the nearby Czech Republic and Hungary have already been raising rates for months and major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, are starting to consider tightening policy.

While none of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Polish central bank to lift the main rate from a record-low 0.1% on Wednesday, investors are betting on the tightening to start in the coming months. Minutes from the Monetary Policy Council’s September meeting showed for the first time that a majority of members is ready to consider a increase in November when new staff forecasts are due.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.