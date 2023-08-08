(Bloomberg) -- Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski quit after he disclosed the sensitive medical data of a doctor, sparking a public outcry and calls for his resignation two months before a tightly contested parliamentary election.

Last week, Niedzielski published a post in social media detailing the type of drugs a doctor prescribed to himself after the physician had spoken about problems with issuing digital prescriptions for patients.

“The election campaign period is a time when we must be especially sensitive to any mistake,” Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference in Warsaw after accepting the minister’s resignation. He added that he had proposed to appoint Law & Justice lawmaker Karzyna Sojka to replace him.

