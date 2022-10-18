(Bloomberg) -- Tumbling demand for new apartments in Poland pushes homebuilders to seek alternative business models, setting the stage for a fundamental shift in the country’s under-supplied housing market from ownership to rental.

Instead of building and then selling apartments directly to retail clients, the country’s largest housing developer Dom Development SA on Monday announced a plan to build 400 flats in Warsaw for one institutional buyer. Last year Budimex SA sold most of its housing projects to Swedish landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB as the Polish company planned to focus on other market segments.

Poland’s fastest-ever monetary tightening cycle slashed demand for mortgages by about 70% from last year. The surge in mortgage cost also increased the appeal of renting, upending a long-held preference of Poles to own a home.

As few as 4% of Polish households live in rented apartments, compared to the European average of 31%, according to CBRE Group Inc.

