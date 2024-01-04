(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s biggest homebuilders rallied on Thursday after the government unveiled its plans to restart mortgage subsidies with additional income limits amid spiking housing prices.

The Development and Technology Ministry estimates that about 50,000 Poles will benefit from the new program this year with interest rates for first-time buyers capped at 0%-1.5%, well below an average of 7.7% for regular home loans. The proposal assumes income limits depending on the number of people in a household to focus aid on lower-earners.

The earlier program allowed Poles to trim interest rates on new mortgages to about 2% and was offered without an income criterion. However, it triggered an abrupt surge in demand for new homes with more than 100,000 applications filed and led to a depletion of funds already six months after the launch.

“We’ve learned some lesson from the last year,” Development Minister Krzysztof Hetman said at a news conference in Warsaw. “The still high cost of borrowing requires some support for buyers, but we need some limit to avoid a further price surge.”

Warsaw-listed Dom Development SA surged as much as 6.9% on Thursday, while Develia SA gained 8%. The country’s WIG Real Estate index rallied 35% last year, defying a slump in European property developers as prices in the nation’s biggest cities soared more than 20% last year, according to Rynekpierwotny.pl’s data.

The ministry said that the stimulus may be needed until interest rates fall to about 2%-3%, a level seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. Poland’s key interest rate stands at 5.75% now.

The government expects the program to come into force from mid-year after holding consultations with lenders and property developers. The aid will also be offered in 2025, it said. The administration earmarked about 500 million zloty ($126 million) for the program this year.

