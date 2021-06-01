(Bloomberg) -- The upward march in Polish inflation is fueling concern on the central bank’s interest-rate-setting body that could weaken its longstanding pledge to maintain record-low borrowing costs.

Data Tuesday showed consumer-price growth hitting 4.8% in May, compared with a year earlier, the highest level in a decade.

Polish authorities are increasingly worried that 5% inflation will trigger an adjustment in society’s expectations for future price growth and destabilize price stability for longer, according to three people familiar with the thinking of the central bank and government officials, who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak on the subject.

An advance to that level -- deemed a psychological barrier -- would buoy the hawkish minority on the Monetary Policy Council, though it’s unclear whether that would translate into any near-term policy reaction, the people said before the latest inflation figures were published. The MPC will next meet on June 9.

While Poland has one of the European Union’s highest inflation rates, it’s so far opting not to follow regional peers including Hungary and the Czech Republic in signaling imminent rate hikes. Governor Adam Glapinski has repeatedly said the latest jumps in consumer prices are temporary and beyond the bank’s control. He’s vowed to keep the benchmark rate where it is for the coming months as Poland’s post-pandemic revival takes priority.

But pressure is mounting to alter that stance.

“The MPC should soon change its rhetoric to clearly less dovish,” said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at Bank Pekao SA in Warsaw. “The threats to economic recovery have been decreasing amid vaccination progress and the global rebound, while the risks associated with excessive inflation have been increasing on supply-side bottlenecks and the tight labor market.”

Some MPC members agree. The 10-person body may soon consider a symbolic increase in the benchmark to pump the breaks on price growth and anchor expectations, according to panelists Lukasz Hardt, Jerzy Zyzynski and Eugeniusz Gatnar.

Bond investors aren’t so sure, with the yield on the 10-year zloty-denominated note rising to a one-year high in May on concerns over inflation and a potential tapering of the central bank’s quantitative-easing program. Tuesday’s inflation data, which showed price growth quickening from 4.3% in April, only add to questions over the sustainability of record-low interest rates.

“History knows many examples of when excessively lenient monetary policy led to really serious perturbations, not only in the economy but also in political systems,” the MPC’s Hardt told the weekly Do Rzeczy in an article published Monday. “If we don’t react gently now, it may be that in a year’s time a symbolic hike won’t be enough anymore.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.