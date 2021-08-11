(Bloomberg) -- Polish lawmakers backed a controversial media bill that would force Discovery Inc. to sell control of its local television group, ratcheting up a conflict with the U.S. and further undermining media freedom in the European Union member.

The approval of the bill, which was backed by the lower house on Wednesday and sent on to the Senate for further work, shows that the nationalist government can still pass key legislation despite the collapse of its majority coalition.

The changes target the country’s largest private television TVN by banning companies from outside the associated trade area of the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway from directly or indirectly owning broadcasters.

A senior State Department official warned that if implemented, the law will impact future investment decisions in Poland by U.S. companies.

