(Bloomberg) -- The Polish Parliament’s Lower House, the Sejm, passed an overhaul of the tax-system, a key part of the government’s larger plan to help the European Union’s largest eastern economy emerge from the Covid crisis. 

About 90% of taxpayers will benefit from the revamp, according to the government. Business lobbies and the opposition criticized the plan, saying it lacks transparency and was prepared in a haste. New incentives are accompanied by additional tax burdens, including an increase in the healthcare insurance payments, which will no longer be tax deductible, they said.    

  • Lawmakers in the 460-seat Lower House voted 235-217 with 2 abstentions in favor of the bill, showing that despite losing its majority in August, the government can still push key legislation with help from independents and smaller formations
  • The bill was voted on Friday and sent to Senate for approval
