Polish Lawmakers Pass Tax-System Revamp; Bill Moves to Senate
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Polish Parliament’s Lower House, the Sejm, passed an overhaul of the tax-system, a key part of the government’s larger plan to help the European Union’s largest eastern economy emerge from the Covid crisis.
About 90% of taxpayers will benefit from the revamp, according to the government. Business lobbies and the opposition criticized the plan, saying it lacks transparency and was prepared in a haste. New incentives are accompanied by additional tax burdens, including an increase in the healthcare insurance payments, which will no longer be tax deductible, they said.
- Lawmakers in the 460-seat Lower House voted 235-217 with 2 abstentions in favor of the bill, showing that despite losing its majority in August, the government can still push key legislation with help from independents and smaller formations
- The bill was voted on Friday and sent to Senate for approval
- Read: Polish Government Approves 2022 Budget Draft With 2.8% Deficit
