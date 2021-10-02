(Bloomberg) -- The Polish Parliament’s Lower House, the Sejm, passed an overhaul of the tax-system, a key part of the government’s larger plan to help the European Union’s largest eastern economy emerge from the Covid crisis.

About 90% of taxpayers will benefit from the revamp, according to the government. Business lobbies and the opposition criticized the plan, saying it lacks transparency and was prepared in a haste. New incentives are accompanied by additional tax burdens, including an increase in the healthcare insurance payments, which will no longer be tax deductible, they said.

Lawmakers in the 460-seat Lower House voted 235-217 with 2 abstentions in favor of the bill, showing that despite losing its majority in August, the government can still push key legislation with help from independents and smaller formations

The bill was voted on Friday and sent to Senate for approval

