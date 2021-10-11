(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s nationalist leaders slammed the opposition for spreading “fake news” at the biggest anti-government protests this year, denying claims that the cabinet had plans to pull the nation out of the European Union.

Opposition leader Donald Tusk accused the ruling party of trying to take Poland out of the EU at a Sunday protest in Warsaw attended by as many as 100,000 people. Similar rallies were held in 120 cities across the country.

The protests were sparked by a ruling just days earlier from the nation’s top court, stacked with justices appointed by the governing party, that the country’s constitution overrides some EU laws. The judgment plunged Poland’s already fragile relations with the bloc to a new low and it threatens to sink billions of euros in aid originally earmarked for Poland.

“Polexit is fake news,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who brought the contested case to the court, said Monday on Facebook. “This is a harmful myth with which the opposition replaces its lack of ideas about the proper position of Poland in Europe.”

The ruling Law & Justice party has sparred with Brussels on a string of issues including changes to courts, media freedom and LGBTQ rights.

