When a country’s officials decide to start steering the national currency, it generally helps if they’re all agreed on whether it should gain or fall.

Just two days after Poland’s central bank warned that a strong zloty risks hurting growth, the country’s Finance Minister stepped in to declare the currency too weak.

“The central bank is conducting monetary policy, we’re in charge of fiscal policy,” Tadeusz Koscinski told reporters on Thursday. “For me, the current exchange rate is too weak.”

After a rate meeting on Tuesday, central bankers said an excessively strong zloty was one factor that could hinder Poland’s economic recovery. A surprise reduction in borrowing costs last month was intended to mitigate the negative effect of a stronger currency, according to minutes of that meeting published on Thursday.

The mixed messaging is confusing investors as they try to predict the currency’s fate in a time of heightened uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also hints at a rare schism in the ranks of economic policy makers appointed by the country’s nationalist-right leadership.

The finance minister’s supportive comments helped the zloty jump as much as 0.4% to 4.45 per euro on Thursday, outperforming the Czech koruna and the Hungarian forint. It’s still lagging gains among peers this month.

The scuffle “raises the zloty’s volatility and doesn’t look good for Poland’s image among foreign investors, who may now ask what Poland really wants,” Rabobank’s London-based strategist Piotr Matys said.

According to Matys, appreciation to 4.38 per euro for the zloty may prompt more verbal intervention from the central bank.

In the battle of views, the central bank has more sway, according to Tatha Ghose, an emerging market economist at Commerzbank AG in London.

“The central bank is the only one of these two which has influence on the zloty,” Ghose said by email. “It has influence through its action, not speech.”

