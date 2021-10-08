(Bloomberg) -- Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister and president of the European Council, urged his compatriots to take to the streets in Warsaw on Sunday to protest against a ruling from the country’s top court that rejected the primacy of the European Union law.

The ruling, issued in Warsaw by the Constitutional Tribunal, effectively challenges the supremacy of European law, a cornerstone of the continent’s push for an “ever closer union” since it began more than 60 years ago. It may be used by Poland’s government as justification to bypass common rules that underpin the functioning of the 27-nation bloc.

“I call on all those who want to defend European Poland,” Tusk tweeted after Thursday’s verdict. “Only together we can stop them,” he said.

Tusk, who heads the opposition-leading Civic Platform party, has spent years locked in a political fight with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the nationalist ruling Law & Justice party and the architect of Poland’s populist drift.

The judgment from the top court, which is stacked with Law & Justice loyalists, threatens Poland’s access to 36 billion euros ($42 billion) in pandemic aid and marks the strongest escalation yet in a conflict between the EU and its biggest eastern member over democratic backsliding, judicial independence, media freedom and LGBTQ rights.

