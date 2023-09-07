(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s main opposition party leader Donald Tusk slammed a surprisingly steep interest-rate cut as risky and said there was no doubt central bank Governor Adam Glapinski was taking part in the ruling party’s pre-election campaign.

“There is no doubt that Glapinski took a decision which could make loan-holders happy and the scale is surprising ahead of the election,” Tusk told reporters in Orzezyn. “Everybody knows this is a very risky step.”

Poland’s central bank took the markets by surprise on Wednesday with a “bazooka” rate cut, slashing the borrowing costs by three quarters of a percentage point — the most since the fallout from the great financial crisis in 2009.

“The result might be inflation, while the task for the MPC and Glapinski is to fight inflation,” Tusk said, adding there is “no doubt that Glapinski is fully engaged in politics and the election.”

A polarizing figure, Glapinski has become a target of attacks by the opposition over the country’s cost-of-living crisis and his close ties to the ruling Law & Justice party, which is seeking a third term in office. The governor will brief media at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.