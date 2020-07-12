(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s opposition vowed to file protests over what it called large-scale irregularities in the country’s presidential election on Sunday.

President Andrzej Duda and his opposition challenger Rafal Trzaskowski both declared victory in the ballot after an exit poll showed the incumbent winning by a razor-thin margin.

Cezary Tomczyk, head of Trzaskowski’s campaign, said that the alleged irregularities mainly affected foreign voting, where nearly half a million Poles were registered to cast their ballot.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.