WARSAW, POLAND - JULY 12: Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw and presidential candidate for the center-right main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO) delivers a speech following the results from the exit polls of the second round of Poland's Presidential Election on July 12, 2020 in Warsaw, Poland. The initial results gives a slight advantage to Andrzej Duda, the ruling President who is backed by the conservative right-wing Law and Justice Party, putting him ahead of his opponent Rafal Trzaskowski, the Warsaw Mayor and Presidential candidate for the Civic Platform (PO). Experts predict that the exact result will be known on Monday, as Polish society remains extremely divide on their choice. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s opposition vowed to file protests over what it called large-scale irregularities in the country’s presidential election on Sunday.
President Andrzej Duda and his opposition challenger Rafal Trzaskowski both declared victory in the ballot after an exit poll showed the incumbent winning by a razor-thin margin.
Cezary Tomczyk, head of Trzaskowski’s campaign, said that the alleged irregularities mainly affected foreign voting, where nearly half a million Poles were registered to cast their ballot.
