(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s biggest opposition party outlined social plans costing as much as 30 billion zloty ($7.9 billion) a year, liberal reforms and a pledge to overturn controversial judicial reforms as it seeks to challenge the ruling Law & Justice party’s poll lead ahead of October elections.

Civic Coalition plans to cut pension contributions, and reduce burdens on low-paid and young workers, party leader Grzegorz Schetyna said in a party-conference speech in Warsaw. Other proposals include halting the use of coal power, allowing civil partnerships including for same-sex couples, state funding for in-vitro procedures and the overturning of a Sunday trading ban imposed last year.

The party also intends to quickly submit an “act of democracy renovation” following an election win to undo most of Law & Justice’s judicial changes, Schetyna said. The ruling party has imposed retirement ages on the Supreme Court and new disciplinary procedures for judges, sparking international criticism and accusations of judicial interference.

Law & Justice has retained popular support during the controversy, helped by unprecedented social benefits introduced during its four years in power. Civic Coalition said its plans focus on reducing the burden of employees instead of broadening unconditional family and pension payoffs, while also reforming education and health care, as well as boosting state support for the elderly and disabled.

“We want to heal Poland together with you and for you,” Schetyna said. He offered to work with other opposition parties in the upcoming ballot, repeating a coalition formed for the European elections in May.

The party outlined plans to stop using coal power by 2040, ending the nation’s heavy reliance on the fuel. Civic Coalition approved three new coal plants when it was in power in 2007 to 2015.

