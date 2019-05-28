(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is poised to dismiss his finance minister and may take a bigger role in running the portfolio himself, according to two people familiar with the government’s plans.

Finance Minister Teresa Czerwinska may leave her post as early as this week, radio RMF FM reported earlier on Tuesday. Morawiecki is considering either taking the role of finance minister himself, as was the briefly case when he became premier in 2017. Another option would be to appoint a current deputy minister, possibly Leszek Skiba, in a caretaker’s role, according to the people, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to discuss such information.

Speculation about Czerwinska’s potential departure has been rife for months, since she clashed with Morawiecki over an $11 billion election-year fiscal stimulus package.

The Finance Ministry press office said it didn’t have any information about a potential dismissal, while the government’s spokeswoman didn’t answer repeated calls to her phone. The zloty weakened as much 0.2% against the euro on Tuesday.

