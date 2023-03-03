(Bloomberg) -- It’s too early to speculate about potential interest-rate cuts in Poland this year even as disinflation trends gain strength, according to Pawel Borys, a senior economic adviser to the prime minister and head of state development fund PFR SA.

A month ago, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled that the central bank may be able to cut rates in this election year, saying such a move would bring relief to many families. Central bank Government Adam Glapinski has not ruled out the start of monetary loosening in late 2023 if inflation trends prove favorable.

“Although the beginning of disinflation trends can be seen, I believe that it’s still too early to talk about interest rate cuts at the end of this year,” Borys said on the sidelines of a brokerage forum in Bukowina, Poland.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Council is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 6.75% next week and Morgan Stanley analysts Georgi Deyanov and Filip Denchev said Glapinski could also announce the end of a tightening cycle. Inflation has come in softer than analysts expected in past months, with the January readout putting price growth at 17.2% year-on-year.

Borys said late on Thursday that policy makers should keep a close eye on the labor market as there’s still risk of a wage-price spiral developing amid low unemployment. Rate cuts should be considered only if there’s no significant wage pressure over the next months and a “visible drop” in inflation expectations.

“We still don’t see these elements appearing yet,” he said.

