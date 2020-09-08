(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s zloty has room to strengthen as the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis faster than previously expected, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The zloty is “now in a place which is good for the economy,” having rebounded from an 11-year-low set during the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis, the prime minister said in an interview on Monday. While the revised 2020 budget forecasts the economy shrinking 4.6%, the latest projections show a contraction of around 3.5%, he said.“We’re not concerned with the current level of the zloty at all,” the premier told Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of a conference on foreign-direct investment in Warsaw. “It’s good for the stability of our economy, it’s good for our export industry and at the same time it does have the potential for further strengthening.”

Several relief packages have helped protect companies and kept Poland’s unemployment rate stable. The economy is projected to be one of the best-performing in the European Union during the crisis. While further stimulus isn’t being ruled out, according to Morawiecki, the government is “watching how the economy behaves” before making any decisions.

Poland, a country of 38 million bordering Germany and Russia, could even gain from a global rethink of supply lines in the wake of the virus crisis as well as growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, he said.

Firms whose operational models and value chains have been fragmented are set to “discover the beauty of near-shoring” in EU-member Poland, Morawiecki said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.