Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman Blazej Spychalski wrote on Twitter on Saturday, as the chancellery goes into quarantine.

The President, who on Friday visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, where Poland is putting together a special Covid-19 hospital, and also met with French Open winner Iga Swiatek, is feeling well, the spokesman said.

The news came as Poland registered a record number of Covid-19 cases in four of the last seven days, prompting the government to announce new limits on gatherings, closures of bars and restaurants, mandatory online classes for some elementary school students and restrictions on movements.

Poland registered 13,632 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a 13% jump from the previous record set a day earlier.

