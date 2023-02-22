Feb 22, 2023
Polish President Asked Biden to Move US Army Equipment to Poland
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland has asked the US to move its military equipment to storage facilities in the country, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.
Duda told TVN24 after meeting with President Joe Biden in Warsaw that such move would help increase US military presence in the NATO member Poland and is much cheaper than boosting the number of soldiers in the eastern European country.
