(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda will deliver a televised address late Monday, raising the possibility that he’ll push ahead with a government handover by designating a prime minister.

Three weeks after Poland’s opposition under Donald Tusk secured a majority in a national election, the head of state has stayed silent on whom he’ll appoint as the next premier. He may offer the ruling nationalists a first attempt at building a coalition despite their dim prospects — delaying a Tusk-led administration by weeks.

Duda has made a decision on the “first step” in moving forward with the transition after “consultations and deep considerations,” Duda’s chief aide Marcin Mastalerek said on social platform X. The president is due to speak at 8 p.m. in Warsaw.

The announcement didn’t spell out the name of the next premier or clarify whether the nomination would come Monday. But it’s the strongest indication yet that the handover is about to begin as the pro-European Union opposition prepares to take power.

Tusk’s Civic Platform and two allies are poised to command a majority to oust the ruling Law & Justice party after eight years in power. Tusk, the former European Council president whom the opposition has designated to serve as premier, has called on the president to speed up the process.

Tusk has pledged to move fast to reverse contested changes in the judiciary under the current government, which put Poland at odds with the EU and led to more than €35 billion ($37.6 billion) being suspended over democratic backsliding.

If Duda chooses Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose party won the most votes in the contest, an apparently doomed effort to form a coalition could push a transition into December. The premier-designate will have two weeks to assemble a majority after parliament’s first session on Nov. 13.

“The zloty would benefit if President Duda refrained from prolonging the transition of power and appointed Tusk,” said Piotr Matys, an analyst at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd. “Investors don’t like uncertainty in politics and the vast majority of them is of the view that the opposition won.”

