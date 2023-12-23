(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will veto the new government’s spending plan, which includes a 30% pay increase for teachers, in protest against the shakeup of public broadcasters.

The decision, announced by the president on social platform X on Saturday, marks an escalation of tensions between the new administration of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Duda, an ally of former ruling nationalists, which lost power in the Oct. 15 parliamentary election.

It signals the new government may struggle to keep the president on side as it seeks to reverse contested changes in courts and free up almost €60 billion ($66.1 billion) in European Union aid, which was blocked over rule-of-law concerns.

Read more: Polish President Slams Tusk’s Media Shakeup as ‘Anarchy’

Duda said his veto was triggered by a plan to spend 3 billion zloty ($762 million) from the 2024 budget on public broadcasters following changes, which he said amount to a “gross violation” of the Constitution. The government this week reshuffled managements at public media outlets that led to some channels going off air, sparking protests from former ruling party.

The veto will deepen the standoff over state television, which Tusk denounced as a mouthpiece of the Law & Justice party and vowed to quickly overhaul after the election. The premier described president’s veto as “shameful.”

Duda said that after Christmas he will present his own spending bill to parliament, which will include pay increases for teachers but not the public media subsidy.

--With assistance from Natalia Ojewska.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.