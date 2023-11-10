(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s pro-European Union opposition under Donald Tusk signed a deal to form a government, taking the allies a step closer to power as they seek to steer the country back into the bloc’s fold.

The coalition agreement between Tusk’s Civic Coalition, the center-right Third Way and the progressive Left party contains a series of 24 pledges, including a commitment to restore the rule of law, which is critical to accessing more than €35 billion ($37 billion) in suspended EU funds.

“We’ve agreed to four years of good, hard and harmonious work,” Tusk said after a signing ceremony in parliament Friday. “And for those who doubt us — we’re creating a political community for the whole of Poland.”

The wide-ranging pact promises increased spending on education, including higher wages for teachers and civil servants. The parties also plan to speed up transition to green energy in Poland, which remains the EU’s most dependent on coal for power generation.

Still, it could be late December before the ruling Law & Justice leaves office after President Andrzej Duda gave incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the first shot at forming a government. While the party won the most votes in the Oct. 15 election, the lack of a parliamentary majority means these efforts are virtually certain to fail.

Introducing swift measures restoring the rule of law would help the new government get a significant early boost from EU funding, which was frozen due to a dispute with the nationalists in Warsaw over an overhaul of the judiciary.

The parties have also agreed to reverse a 2020 court ruling that all but outlawed abortion, though the plan falls short of Tusk’s election pledge to allow access to abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

The new ruling coalition is made up from across the political spectrum, including prominent pro-choice campaigners and conservatives who opposed wording on women’s rights.

