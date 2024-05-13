(Bloomberg) -- Prospects for Polish interest rate reductions this year are dwindling as central banker concerns about inflation multiply.

The Monetary Policy Council, led by central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, has kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 5.75% since October, while seeking to push back the market’s expectations for when easing will resume. At his news conference on Friday, Glapinski said the panel would begin to discuss cuts in early 2025 — seeking to reduce bets on 2024 easing.

Two MPC members added their comments on Monday, signaling that beyond concerns over government-regulated energy prices as well as food costs, the rate-setting panel now also views fast wage growth, loose fiscal policy as well as inflation expectations as risks for future price stability.

The hawkish comments come after a series of weaker than expected inflation figures, which pushed the consumer price index back into the MPC’s tolerance range in February after three years of above target price growth.

“We must be sure of the sustainability of what we have achieved” in terms of reducing inflation, MPC member Henryk Wnorowski told Biznes24. “The return to reductions is a bit further away” than a month ago, he added.

Fellow panelist Ludwik Kotecki said he saw no interest-rate cuts this year in his base scenario, seeing some room for easing if wage growth slows.

Traders reduced their bets on reductions in borrowing costs following the comments, with six-by-nine month forward-rate agreements showing wagers on 17 basis points of cuts, compared with 27 basis points seen last week. The zloty advanced by as much as 0.5% against the euro on Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.