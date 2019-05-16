(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Poland’s biggest retailers slid as the government in Warsaw won a challenge against the European Commission over a retail levy tax that was halted as illegal state aid.

A ruling by the European Union’s General Court may start a debate on whether to impose the tax that was intended to boost budget revenue by as much as 2 billion zloty ($523 million) and support smaller local stores in their fierce competition against the biggest, mostly foreign-owned retail chains.

Key Insights

“The decision increases chances to introduce a new tax,” which would hurt Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA, Dino Polska SA, LPP SA and CCC SA the most, Piotr Bogusz, an analyst at MBank SA, said in an email.

The Court said that progressive taxation doesn’t “imply the existence of a selective advantage”

Poland had sought to tax retailers that have monthly turnover of more than 17 million zloty by a 0.8% rate on sales, extended to a 1.4% rate when turnover exceeds 170 million zloty.

“It’s negative for retailers, but a new tax may be imposed later than at the start of 2020” as the decision may still be appealed, Ipopema Securities SA analyst Krzysztof Kawa wrote in a note.

Poland’s Finance Ministry had no immediate comment on whether the government plans to introduce the tax.

Market Reaction

Shares in Dino, a fast-growing food supermarket chain, drop 3.5%, the most in two weeks, while Eurocash SA retreated 1.3%.

Jeronimo Martins, which owns the country’s biggest retail chain Biedronka, fell 3.1% in Lisbon, posting the steepest decline since Dec. 2018.

