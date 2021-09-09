(Bloomberg) -- A senior Polish ruling party official raised the specter of his country leaving the European Union in an escalating row that threatens its access to pandemic stimulus money.

Ryszard Terlecki, who heads the ruling Law and Justice parliamentary caucus, said Poland should think how to work with the EU in a way that’s most beneficial for the nation. The government has been battling the bloc that has criticized it for undermining the judiciary and the rule of law.

In the latest escalation, the EU has signaled Poland could face further delay in obtaining 23.9 billion euros ($28.4 billion) in grants from post-pandemic aid.

“If it goes as it is likely to go, we must look for drastic solutions,” Terlecki told a economic conference in Karpacz, south-western Poland late on Wednesday. “The British showed that the dictatorship of the Brussels bureaucracy didn’t suit them and turned away and left.”

But the government sought to quickly play down his comments.

Terlecki specifically said that Poland doesn’t want to leave the EU, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Thursday. Following the U.K.’s example in leaving the bloc wouldn’t be “beneficial,” but the country has to “take its stance and contest some issues,” he said.

