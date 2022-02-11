(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers from Poland’s ruling Law & Justice party filed a new bill meant to reshape the nation’s judiciary along lines demanded by the European Union, potentially defusing a long-standing dispute with the bloc and unlocking billions of euros in aid.

The proposed legislation would abolish the oversight of judges from the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, a controversial body established in a judicial overhaul by Law & Justice that the EU’s top court has ruled illegal.

While the bill doesn’t foresee eliminating the chamber, it would end the panel’s ability to punish judges for verdicts it sees as wrong.

The legislation is an effort to meet the EU’s demands and release 36 billion euros ($41 billion) allotted to Poland as part of the bloc’s pandemic recovery fund.

But it’s not clear whether Law & Justice will find enough support to approve the changes in parliament. A junior coalition partner led by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has already said it wouldn’t back a similar but different proposal filed by President Andrzej Duda earlier this month.

