With elections expected in October, the amendments to the existing law are specifically designed to increase the turnout, according to the document published on Thursday. If passed, the law would increase the number of polling stations and force local governments to provide free transport on election day for disabled people and voters 60 or older.

The polls suggest that Law & Justice may lose its grip on power after two terms in office, as surging inflation eats into voter support. The government has tried to win over older voters with bonus pension payouts. Meanwhile, the party’s nationalist rhetoric and confrontational stance toward the European Union has alienated many younger voters from larger cities.

The legislation, which also includes changes that aim to make the voting process more transparent, comes as Law & Justice and the opposition have traded accusations of vote manipulation and mobilizing election monitors.

