(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling party returned to the process of approving a media bill that affects the local unit of Discovery Inc., unexpectedly pushing ahead with the legislation after months of inaction.

The lower house of parliament will debate the draft law on Friday. It’s not immediately clear when lawmakers will vote on whether to override the Senate’s rejection of the bill. If approved, the media law would go to President Andrzej Duda, who has signaled that he would veto the legislation.

The government has long tried to reduce Discovery’s clout, blaming the often critical coverage of its unit TVN on the company’s foreign ownership. The U.S. had for months piled pressure to derail the media bill, which it said harmed business sentiment and curbed media freedom in the east European nation.

Poland’s nationalist government, which has been repeatedly accused by its western partners of undermining democratic values and eroding the rule of law, said it’s not targeting anyone with the rules and that they are needed to protect the country against potential media takeovers by companies from countries like Russia and China.

