(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Supreme Court said it suspended a new law, which is forcing nearly 40 percent of its justices to retire, until the European Court of Justice gives its verdict on the legislation.

Simultaneously, the Warsaw-based tribunal on Thursday asked the European Union’s top court to rule on five issues regarding the contested law. This escalates a more than two-year-old dispute with Brussels over whether Poland’s repeated court overhauls breach the bloc’s values regarding judicial independence.

Racing against EU efforts to stop previous overhauls, last month the ruling Law & Justice party passed a law to facilitate the replacement of the Supreme Court’s chief justice. While the government says deep changes are needed to restore a sense of judicial fairness to ordinary Poles, the EU and pro-democracy watchdogs say the moves not only break the bloc’s rule-of-law standards but may also lead to a spike in corruption.

Asked if Poland’s government will abide by the suspension, Supreme Court spokesman Michal Laskowski told reporters in Warsaw: “They should respect the ruling and the rule of law.”

