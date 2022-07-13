(Bloomberg) -- Swiss-franc mortgages are coming back to haunt foreign lenders years after they reduced their Polish operations to a minimum.

General Electric Co boosted the capital of its Polish unit Bank BPH SA by 3.8 billion zloty ($790 million) because of its ballooning provisions for legal risks. Deutsche Bank AG injected 660 million zloty into its arm in May after the lender saw a jump in client lawsuits and lost court cases.

Both GE and Deutsche Bank couldn’t find buyers for their toxic Swiss-franc loan portfolios when they sold retail banking operations in Poland. Many borrowers have successfully sued banks in recent years, arguing they were offered unfair terms on the foreign-currency mortgages.

The loans became popular in 2006-2008 when interest rates in Switzerland were much lower than in Poland, but a subsequent depreciation of the zloty led to a drastic increase in monthly payments.

The two banks together kept more than 16 billion zloty of Swiss-franc loans on their books last year. It’s a particular challenge for Deutsche Bank, which has been trying to come to grips with rising costs. The lender said it will struggle to hit its efficiency target for this year and has initiated what it calls “tactical” cost cuts to offset the headwinds.

