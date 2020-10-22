(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s top court declared a law allowing the termination of pregnancies due to damaged fetuses to be unconstitutional, effectively tightening one of Europe strictest abortion regimes.

The Constitutional Tribunal, dominated by judges appointed by the ruling Law & Justice party, ruled Thursday in favor of parliamentarians from the conservative political movement who contested the law.

Human-rights groups and opposition lawmakers have slammed the challenge, saying it’s part of a half-decade-long assault against women’s rights that included the government’s attempt to ban abortions outright in 2016.

That initiative was abandoned by Law & Justice after Polish women took to the streets in anti-government protests. Activists demonstrated again on Wednesday dressed as characters from the “Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood in which women are reduced to becoming the property of men with the sole purpose of bearing children.

More than 95% of legal abortions in the EU’s largest eastern member are performed due to damaged fetuses, according to the Nationwide Women Strike group, which organized the protest.

Law & Justice, which has vowed to return Poland to its “traditional Catholic” roots, has rejected the EU’s liberal, multi-cultural values, clashing with its partners in the bloc over issues from gay rights to the rule of law.

