(Bloomberg) -- Polish state-controlled utilities jumped in Warsaw on Monday after the government offered to buy their coal-fired power plants in a move that is set to pave the way for faster transition to green energy in the country.

PGE SA, the country’s largest power producer gained 9.5% to 7.93 zloty, the highest since August last year, while the third-biggest utility Enea surged as much as 23%, the most on record. Tauron Polska Energia SA was also up 23% and Orlen SA’s unit Energa rose 3.7%.

The companies on Saturday received offers from the state valued at about 18 billion zloty ($4.6 billion) in total to spin off their carbon-emitting assets, a first step to a long-awaited transfer of the coal-fired plants and some mines to a government agency called NABE.

If it happens, the deal will help the utilities access financing needed to refocus their power generation on renewable energy sources. Poland, which gets more than 70% of its electricity from coal, is under pressure to meet the European Union’s net zero emission goals.

