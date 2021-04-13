(Bloomberg) -- A Polish dispute over the European Union’s 750 billion euro ($892 billion) pandemic stimulus escalated after the government unexpectedly canceled plans to discuss its ratification amid a deepening split in the ruling coalition.

In a sign that the cabinet doesn’t have enough votes to back the package, Deputy Speaker Ryszard Terlecki said on Tuesday that parliament may have to gather for an extra sitting later in April to meet the deadline to ratify the program.

With Poland in line to gain 58 billion euros from the stimulus deal, the divisions in the coalition are turning into a major challenge for Poland’s de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. He warned last week that his the three-party alliance is at risk of collapse unless the plan is approved.

The junior faction of hardline Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has vowed to oppose the bill, arguing it might put Poland on the hook for the debts of Greece and other states. He also argues that tying the disbursement of funds to the rule of law gives Brussels leverage to stop the flow.

State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin acknowledged on Tuesday that some “controversies” about the stimulus exist within the ruling coalition, but added that he’s convinced there will be a majority in parliament to back the plan.

“We’ll continue trying to convince our coalition partner, because we don’t want to rely on the sense of the responsibility from the opposition,” he told public television. “We can’t count on that.”

Zloty Falls

The zloty led losses among emerging markets on Tuesday, falling 0.6% against the euro. It had outpaced gains among its peers earlier this month.

The main opposition party wants clear assurances that the money will be spent fairly and target investments overseen by local governments as conditions for its support.

Poland’s ratification is just one of the headaches facing the EU’s flagship recovery fund, alongside a pending ruling in Germany’s top court and still incomplete national spending plans.

Meanwhile, the two smaller parties within Law and Justice-led coalition are hemorrhaging support. Neither would clear the 5% threshold to get into parliament if early elections were called right now, according to a poll published by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Tuesday. The next vote isn’t scheduled until 2023.

“This shows what the situation is like right now within the United Right -- together we achieve more,” Terelecki said. “I don’t think we’re facing early elections.”

