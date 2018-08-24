(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s insane politics are making political analysts cool.

Interest in their insights has surged in recent months as investors stare down an October presidential election in which the front-runners are a right-wing congressman likened to Donald Trump and a left-wing former president sitting in jail on corruption charges. The winner -- who could also be one of the half-dozen other candidates, ranging from a former central banker to a guy who switched his party affiliation six times -- may determine whether the country finally breaks out of its years-long slump or sinks further behind.

For Richard Back, a political analyst at brokerage XP Investimentos, all the attention makes him feel like, if not a rock star, at least a low-level reality-television personality. He says he’s frequently peppered with detailed questions about the election outlook when strangers at airports and bars hear what he does for a living. Every day, more than 100 people reach out to him on WhatsApp to discuss the latest political developments.

“We’re almost semi-celebrities,” Back, 32, said in an interview. “The question is always: ‘What is going to happen?’”

Back worked in Brasilia for six years as a congressional aide before joining XP in 2015. The brokerage, one of Brazil’s top three by equity trading volume, saw a need for an in-house political guru as an uproar over President Dilma Rousseff’s handling of the economy that eventually led to her impeachment roiled markets. While he was the first person in the job, XP has since expanded the team in Brazil to five people.

Most emerging markets are vulnerable to swings tied to politics, but Brazil has been particularly volatile in recent years as it suffered through a corruption scandal known as Carwash that jailed dozens of politicians and prominent business executives. The scandal helped bring down Rousseff and undermined support for her Workers’ Party among Brazil’s middle class, helping to create a wide-open election field going into this year’s vote.

The cloudy outlook has already taken its toll on markets, with the real falling past 4 per dollar for the first time in 2 1/2 years this week and the benchmark Ibovespa stock index among the world’s worst performers this year when measured in dollars. Of course, a strong indication that a market-friendly candidate is poised to win could spark a monster rally.

“The political question has never really left our monitors,” said Mauricio Oreng, a senior strategist for Brazilian markets at Rabobank in Sao Paulo. The theme will likely stay at the forefront until the next administration takes over in 2019 and either pushes forward -- or backtracks -- on efforts to bolster public finances and restore Brazil’s investment-grade credit rating.

With less than two months to go before the first round of voting, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads all polls, but it’s unlikely he’ll be allowed to run as he serves a 12-year sentence for corruption and money laundering. When he is excluded, former army captain and populist firebrand Jair Bolsonaro takes the lead with some 20 percent support, but almost twice that amount of people reject him outright (about a third of voters reject Lula.) Trailing further behind is former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin, the candidate most favored by investors, but who so far has failed to gain traction with voters.

More than a third of respondents either don’t know who they’ll vote for or plan to nullify their ballots -- voting is mandatory in Brazil -- signaling the scenario could still change drastically.

“The perception of the candidates is still changing, so the market is making a daily analysis of the options,” Marcelo Mello, a vice president at SulAmerica Investimentos, said Aug. 21 in Sao Paulo. “It may dislike a candidate today and like them tomorrow.”

XP’s Back says the primary concern of investors he speaks with is a comeback for the Workers’ Party, and lots of the questions focus on whether Lula will be able to run and how various scenarios for the second-round ballot in late October could play out. Before being jailed, Lula said he would seek to undo most of President Michel Temer’s reforms if he was elected, and the Workers’ Party has endorsed capital controls as part of its platform.

The recruiting firm Robert Half says it’s seeing a jump in demand for political analysts in Brazil this year, especially for professionals who focus on risk analysis.

Carlos Melo, a political scientist and professor at the Sao Paulo-based business school Insper, said he’s been flying all over the country to meet with investors desperate for his thoughts on the election.

“I’m racking up airline miles,” Melo said in an interview. “After being stubborn for a long time, markets and business executives acknowledge now that politics is an important variable. People realize the economic crisis won’t solve itself, there’s a political component to it.”

Lucas Aragao, a partner at the Brasilia-based political consulting firm Arko Advice, says he’s never been more popular at dinner parties. Everywhere he goes, people ask him about the candidates and how various scenarios could impact specific sectors of the economy.

“Given politics is the main topic of discussion in the country, it goes beyond professional talks and into your personal life,” he said.

