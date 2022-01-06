Political Leaders Across Party Lines Reflect on the Anniversary of Jan. 6 Attack

(Bloomberg) -- On the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, leaders across the political spectrum reflected on its lasting impact.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a call for continued work to protect the American political system, saying “our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then.”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney warned that “we ignore the lessons of January 6 at our own peril.

The Business Roundtable, an association of American chief executive officers of companies from General Motors to Apple, condemned the attack on the Capitol last year and the group’s CEO Joshua Bolten called the attack “assault on American democracy,” in a statement today.

“Today, we reiterate our strong condemnation of the perpetrators and the falsehood of an illegitimate 2020 presidential election. January 6 is a day for recommitting ourselves to the principles of our democracy and for honoring the heroes who saved lives and fought to protect the Capitol on that tragic day.”

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth remembered the anniversary with photos of the destruction.

Republican strategist Karl Rove condemned members of his party who promoted Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election and the subsequent Jan. 6, 2021 in a scathing opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

“I’ve been a Republican my entire life, and believe in what the Republican Party, at its best, has represented for decades. There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy. Love of country demands nothing less. That’s true patriotism.”

