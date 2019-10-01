(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s parliament speaker said Tuesday he expects political reforms to be enacted, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported, a week after small but rare protests against President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Ali Abdel-Aal said Egypt was near to “reaping the fruits” of what he called a transitional period. He said he expected “political, party and media reforms will be carried out.” He didn’t elaborate.

The comments appeared to mark a fresh effort by the government to placate Egyptians after a slew of austerity measures to shore up public finances deepened grievances in the most populous Arab country.

Crackdown Leaves Egypt's Streets for Sisi Rallies, Not Protests

