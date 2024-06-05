(Bloomberg) -- A litany of political risks in Thailand are keeping foreign investors cautious of the nation’s bonds, even as they tiptoed back into the market in May for the first time in six months.

Global funds bought $511 million of Thai bonds last month, but that amount pales in comparison to their purchases in Indonesia, India and South Korea — Asian peers that provide updated foreign flow data. A gauge of foreign positioning relative to historical trend also shows Thailand at the bottom of the regional pack.

Escalating tensions between the central bank and the government are adding to the risk in local markets. A legal case that threatens Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s position and concern over heavy government borrowing have already been casting a shadow over Thai bonds and the baht.

“This short-term political uncertainty adds some volatility to the market which could prevent foreign investors from buying more Thai assets even if some stocks and bonds are already at quite attractive levels,” said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank in Bangkok.

Renewed bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year, following weaker-than-expected US data, sparked a gain in emerging Asia bonds and currencies in May. However, Thai bonds saw little benefit from the global rally as its benchmark yield rose six basis points during the month. It’s currently at around 2.81%, near the highest level this year.

Foreign positioning in baht notes remains light due to outflows over the past year, and stands at 1.1 standard deviations below the five-year mean. The gauges for Indonesia, India and South Korea are higher — signaling heavier foreign positioning in their domestic bonds.

Political tensions are brewing in Thailand as the Constitutional Court in May accepted a petition by a group of senators seeking to dismiss Prime Minister Srettha on ethical grounds. Separately, the Thai government is discussing ways to exert more control over the country’s central bank, according to people familiar with the matter, fueling concern over the monetary authority’s independence.

A “less independent central bank may be the last straw” for investors worried about political interference in monetary policy, and could lead to capital outflows picking up, Tamara Henderson an economist at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a note Wednesday.

READ: Citi, Nomura See Risk to Thai Cash Handout on Political Turmoil

Worries over debt supply are further reducing the appeal of Thai bonds, with the economy in need of a fillip as it grew at the slowest pace in Southeast Asia in the first quarter. Srettha’s government announced in late May that it would target a wider fiscal deficit this year and a larger public debt to fund the $14 billion digital cash handout.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “continues to be bearish both Thai rates and currencies” as it sees a wider fiscal deficit adding to financing needs this year and the next, strategists including Danny Suwanapruti and Andrew Tilton wrote in a note last week. The bank also expects the large Thai-US rate differential and structural issues in the economy to weigh on the baht.

(Updates bond price in 5th paragraph and adds Bloomberg Economics comment in 8th paragraph.)

