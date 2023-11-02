(Bloomberg) -- Most Britons think politicians exploit “culture wars” as an electoral tactic, according to a poll published Friday, showing that a trait that is already embedded in US politics is increasingly spreading across the Atlantic.

More than six in 10 respondents to a survey by Ipsos UK agreed that politicians invent or exaggerate divisions in social attitudes, while one in 10 disagreed. It’s a significant increase from three years ago, when an equivalent poll found that more than four in 10 people thought politicians were using it as a tactic.

A majority of respondents — 52% — also said culture wars are a serious problem for UK society and politics, up from 43% three years ago.

The findings add to evidence of the polarization in British politics that has been exacerbated by social media, evident in the fraught aftermath of the 2016 vote to leave the European Union, the government’s handling of the pandemic and subsequence cost-of-living crisis. With the center-left opposition Labour Party leading the Conservatives by about 20 points in national surveys, there seems little prospect of that easing before a UK election expected in 2024.

Several UK government ministers raised divisive social issues and used language associated with the culture wars during last month’s Conservative conference in Manchester. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Britain “would go properly woke” if Labour leader Keir Starmer won the next election, and warned a “hurricane” of migrants was set to arrive in the coming years.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper alluded to online conspiracy theories that councils plan to restrict how often people can go to the shops, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weighed in on the debate over transgender rights.

All were appealing to the right-wing of British politics where “woke,” a term coined to convey awareness of racism’s role in society, is used more as an insult to convey an excessive attention to so-called political correctness.

Read More: Warning Against ‘Woke’ Britain Gets Standing Ovation From Tories

Conservative voters are almost twice as likely as Labour supporters to consider “woke” an insult, according to the Ipsos survey, which was commissioned by academics at King’s College London. A third of Labour backers said it was an insulting word, compared with 63% of Conservative voters. Labour voters were more likely to consider it a compliment.

Still, the Ipsos poll also found that topics normally associated with culture wars are a low priority for voters heading into a general election that is expected to be held next year. Only 1% said transgender rights was an issue likely to affect their vote, and less than 1% said it about race relations or women’s rights.

Read More: After Nigel Farage, British Firms Brace for the Culture Wars

That is likely to bolster the perception that the Tory government’s use of culture war rhetoric is designed more to excite the party’s base than as a realistic tactic to overhaul Labour’s huge lead in the polls.

“No one really wins a culture war,” said Bobby Duffy, a professor of public policy at King’s College London. “So it’s best not to start.”

Even so, Duffy warned that social divisions like those seen in the US, where many people’s views have become tied to their political identity or affiliation, could still become entrenched in the UK.

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.