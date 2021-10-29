(Bloomberg) -- Journalists at Politico and sibling publication E&E News are petitioning the U.S. government Friday for a vote on unionizing their newsrooms, which were acquired this month by the German publishing giant Axel Springer SE.

Over 80% of the publications’ roughly 250 eligible U.S. employees have signed up with the NewsGuild, according to the union, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America.

Employees are sending a letter Friday to management requesting the company voluntarily recognize their new Politico and E&E News Guild (“PEN Guild”), while also filing for a National Labor Relations Board election in case that request is rebuffed.

“We seek equitable pay, a diverse and inclusive workplace, job protections for everyone and a voice in decisions that affect us all,” the journalists wrote in their message to management.

Their letter said the workers are proud of their “once-scrappy” publications’ accomplishments and acclaim, but that “these achievements have not resulted in just conditions for everyone, and not all of us enjoy the same protections and perks.”

