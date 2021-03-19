6h ago
Politico Europe Editor-in-Chief Stephen Brown Dies at 57
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Brown, the editor-in-chief of Politico Europe, died Thursday in Brussels, the publication said. He was 57.
Brown’s death, from a heart attack, was announced to staff during an emergency video-conference by the CEO of Politico Europe Sheherazade Semsar-de Boisseson, according to the statement.
Brown is survived by his wife and two children, his parents, brother and two sisters.
