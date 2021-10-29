(Bloomberg) -- Politico’s newsroom management started talks to voluntarily recognize a union after workers claimed more than 80% of eligible employees had signed up to be represented.

The company, which was just acquired by Axel Springer SE, responded swiftly after the employees sent a letter requesting recognition for the Politico and E&E News Guild and filed for a National Labor Relations Board election. “We look forward to reaching our potential together,” Editor-in-Chief Matt Kaminski said in a letter.

“This was the reaction we hoped for, and we look forward to further conversations,” the union said in a separate statement. The journalists at Politico and its sibling publication, E&E News, have said they’re seeking equitable pay, a diverse and inclusive workplace and other job protections.

