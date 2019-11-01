(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are moving toward public hearings, perhaps in a few weeks, in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Here are the latest developments:

Poll Finds 49%-47% Split on Removing Trump (6:41 a.m.)

Americans are divided 49% to 47% on whether Congress should impeach President Donald Trump and remove him from office, according to a new ABC/Washington Post poll.

But support for impeaching Trump is much higher than it was for Bill Clinton in 1998, when only 27% to 42% were in favor of removing Clinton, according to polls the news organizations conducted then.

The latest survey found support for Trump’s removal jumping to 82% among Democrats, compared with 47% among independents and 18% among Republicans -- showing greater partisan splits than in Clinton’s case.

Disapproval of both Trump and congressional Democrats is high, with 58% critical of Trump’s response to the impeachment inquiry and 50% disapproving of Democrats’ overall handling of the matter.

The poll, conducted Oct. 27-30, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.7 points.

Key Events

The House passed a resolution that will lead to public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, in a near-party line vote Thursday. All signs point to the House taking a formal vote on articles of impeachment on Trump, possibly before the end of the year.

Shortly after the House vote, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying Trump “has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it.” She said Democrats are trying to “destroy” the president.

Second-ranking House Republican Steve Scalise said time will tell if the GOP stays united behind Trump as the process proceeds, but he sees the president gaining ground with Republicans as the economy grows and after a military victory with the death of a key Islamic State leader.

