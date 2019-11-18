(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee plans to hear from eight witnesses in open hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The first ones, testifying Tuesday, will be Jennifer Williams of Vice President Mike Pence’s office, National Security Council official Alexander Vindman, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and NSC official Timothy Morrison.

Here are the latest developments:

Poll Finds 70% Say Trump’s Ukraine Bid Wrong (7:30 a.m.)

After the House’s first week of public impeachment hearings, 70% of Americans think Trump’s request that Ukraine‘s president investigate political rival Joe Biden was wrong, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll has found.

Just over half of Americans -- 51% -- said Trump should be impeached and removed from office over those actions.

Another 19% deemed Trump’s actions wrong, yet said he should either be impeached by the House but not removed from office by the Senate, or that he should neither be impeached nor removed.

Underscoring the continued divisiveness in America, the poll found that 25% don’t think Trump did anything wrong.

The House is conducting an inquiry into whether the Trump administration tried to get newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Biden and his son, in exchange for releasing nearly $400 million in U.S. security aid or scheduling a meeting between the two leaders.

The Nov. 16-17 survey of a random national sample of 506 adults has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.8 percentage points.

Former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told the House impeachment inquiry Friday she felt intimidated by Trump’s attacks on her work, only to have the president launch a fresh broadside against her as she testified in a public hearing.

