(Bloomberg) -- Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, is scheduled to testify during Wednesday’s closed hearing in the House impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Poll Finds 55% of Americans Support Inquiry (7:03 a.m.)

American voters approve of the U.S. House impeachment probe by the biggest margin yet in a new Quinnipiac University poll that has 55% of those surveyed backing the inquiry and 43% disapproving.

That’s up from 51% of voters surveyed last week. The poll’s release Wednesday comes a day after damaging testimony from the top U.S. envoy to Ukraine, William Taylor, who told House panels that senior diplomat Gordon Sondland told him in early September that Trump tied Ukraine aid directly to probing 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

The polling data doesn’t reflect voter views on Taylor’s testimony since the survey ended Oct. 21.

Almost half, or 48%, of respondents said Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 46% disagreed. That’s a flip from the last Quinnipiac survey in which 46%t backed impeachment and 48% were opposed.

The national poll, conducted Oct. 17-20, surveyed 1,587 self-identified registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Taylor, the top U.S. envoy to Ukraine, testified Tuesday that Sondland, in discussing the president’s demand, said Trump is a businessman. “When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks that person to pay up before signing the check,” Taylor said, describing Sondland’s words.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham denounced Taylor’s testimony as “just more triple hearsay and selective leaks from the Democrats’ politically motivated, closed door, secretive hearings."

